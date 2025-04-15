Fundraising Update: Representative Joyce Beatty just disclosed $185.1K of new fundraising

Representative Joyce Beatty just disclosed $185.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 19th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 31.8% came from individual donors.

Beatty disclosed $265.1K of spending. This is the 9th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Beatty disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 10th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Joyce Beatty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Joyce Beatty is worth $4.1M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 148th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Beatty has approximately $278.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Joyce Beatty Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Joyce Beatty:

H.R.2031: HOME Investment Partnerships Reauthorization and Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.1976: Woman on the Twenty Act of 2025

H.R.1450: OFAC Licensure for Investigators Act

H.R.916: Rosa Parks Commemorative Coin Act

H.R.844: Black History is American History Act

