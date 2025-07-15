Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative John R. Moolenaar just disclosed $381.3K of new fundraising

July 15, 2025 — 09:58 am EDT

Representative John R. Moolenaar just disclosed $381.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 11th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 66.4% came from individual donors.

Moolenaar disclosed $145.9K of spending. This is the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Moolenaar disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 31st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative John R. Moolenaar's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative John R. Moolenaar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John R. Moolenaar is worth $524.5K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 346th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Moolenaar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative John R. Moolenaar's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moolenaar.

Representative John R. Moolenaar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John R. Moolenaar:

You can track bills proposed by Representative John R. Moolenaar on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moolenaar.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

