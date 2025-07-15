Fundraising Update: Representative John R. Moolenaar just disclosed $381.3K of new fundraising

Representative John R. Moolenaar just disclosed $381.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 11th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 66.4% came from individual donors.

Moolenaar disclosed $145.9K of spending. This is the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Moolenaar disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 31st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative John R. Moolenaar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John R. Moolenaar is worth $524.5K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 346th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Moolenaar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative John R. Moolenaar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John R. Moolenaar:

H.R.4142: No Adversarial AI Act

H.R.4043: Line 5 Act

H.R.3194: LOCOMOTIVES Act

H.R.2914: NO LIMITS Act of 2025

H.R.2874: Defense of Conscience in Health Care Act

H.R.2306: The Adams Memorial-Great American Heroes Act

