Fundraising Update: Representative John McGuire just disclosed $157.9K of new fundraising

Representative John McGuire just disclosed $157.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 38th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 58.0% came from individual donors.

McGuire disclosed $159.7K of spending. This is the 28th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

McGuire disclosed $310.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 77th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative John McGuire's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative John McGuire Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John McGuire is worth $1.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 272nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McGuire has approximately $245.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative John McGuire's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McGuire.

Representative John McGuire Stock Trading

We have data on up to $75.0K of trades from Representative John McGuire, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 16th, 2025 purchase of up to $15K of $NOW. The stock has fallen 7.54% since then.

of $NOW. The stock has fallen 7.54% since then. A June 30th, 2025 purchase of up to $15K of $META. The stock has fallen 2.33% since then.

of $META. The stock has fallen 2.33% since then. A June 16th, 2025 purchase of up to $15K of $NFLX. The stock has risen 2.99% since then.

of $NFLX. The stock has risen 2.99% since then. A April 10th, 2025 purchase of up to $15K of $UNH. The stock has fallen 49.43% since then.

You can track Representative John McGuire's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McGuire.

Representative John McGuire Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John McGuire:

H.R.3643: VA Data Transparency and Trust Act

H.R.3478: Manned Aircraft Clarification Act

H.R.1622: Uranium for Energy Independence Act of 2025

H.R.1487: Agricultural and Forestry Hauling Efficiency Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative John McGuire on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McGuire.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.