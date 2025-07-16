Fundraising Update: Representative John James just disclosed $61.4K of new fundraising

Representative John James just disclosed $61.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 589th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 22.7% came from individual donors.

James disclosed $599.9K of spending. This is the 55th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

James disclosed $496.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 407th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative John James Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John James is worth $9.3M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 98th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

James has approximately $438.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative John James Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.1M of trades from Representative John James, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 4th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 23.19% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 23.19% since then. A September 4th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $TJX. The stock has risen 2.97% since then.

of $TJX. The stock has risen 2.97% since then. A May 6th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $UL. The stock has risen 15.38% since then.

of $UL. The stock has risen 15.38% since then. A September 4th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $PNC. The stock has risen 5.74% since then.

of $PNC. The stock has risen 5.74% since then. A December 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $15K of $FOXA. The stock has risen 86.13% since then.

Representative John James Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John James:

H.R.3617: Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act

H.R.3149: App Store Accountability Act

H.R.2444: Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act of 2025

H.R.2328: Soo Locks Security and Economic Reporting Act of 2025

H.R.2327: Air National Guard Squadron Preservation Act of 2025

H.R.1999: Disclose GIFT Act

