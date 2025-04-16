Fundraising Update: Representative John James just disclosed $2.0M of new fundraising

Representative John James just disclosed $2.0M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 14th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 75.7% came from individual donors.

James disclosed $1.4M of spending. This is the 14th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

James disclosed $3.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 66th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative John James Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John James is worth $9.3M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 87th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

James has approximately $372.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative John James Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.1M of trades from Representative John James, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 10th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 4.34% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 4.34% since then. A November 10th, 2023 purchase of up to $15K of $FOXA. The stock has risen 66.15% since then.

of $FOXA. The stock has risen 66.15% since then. A November 10th, 2023 purchase of up to $15K of $BDX. The stock has fallen 13.9% since then.

of $BDX. The stock has fallen 13.9% since then. A June 3rd, 2024 purchase of up to $15K of $APD. The stock has fallen 2.07% since then.

of $APD. The stock has fallen 2.07% since then. A September 4th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $EBAY. The stock has risen 11.11% since then.

Representative John James Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John James:

H.R.2444: Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act of 2025

H.R.2328: Soo Locks Security and Economic Reporting Act of 2025

H.R.2327: Air National Guard Squadron Preservation Act of 2025

H.R.1999: Disclose GIFT Act

H.R.1796: Sickle Cell Disease and Other Heritable Blood Disorders Research, Surveillance, Prevention, and Treatment Act of 2025

H.R.1527: Reforming Education for Veterans Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

