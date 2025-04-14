Fundraising Update: Representative John H. Rutherford just disclosed $132.8K of new fundraising

Representative John H. Rutherford just disclosed $132.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 11th, 2025. This is the 6th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 26.2% came from individual donors.

Rutherford disclosed $41.3K of spending. This is the 17th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Rutherford disclosed $269.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 16th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative John H. Rutherford's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative John H. Rutherford Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John H. Rutherford is worth $1.2M, as of April 14th, 2025. This is the 262nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rutherford has approximately $160.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative John H. Rutherford's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rutherford.

Representative John H. Rutherford Stock Trading

We have data on up to $6.5M of trades from Representative John H. Rutherford, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 16th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $CE. The stock has fallen 72.65% since then.

of $CE. The stock has fallen 72.65% since then. A March 1st, 2021 purchase of up to $50K of $NCLH. The stock has fallen 44.96% since then.

of $NCLH. The stock has fallen 44.96% since then. A July 11th, 2017 purchase of up to $15K of $GSK. The stock has fallen 33.14% since then.

of $GSK. The stock has fallen 33.14% since then. A February 24th, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $RTX. The stock has risen 37.0% since then.

of $RTX. The stock has risen 37.0% since then. A February 14th, 2018 purchase of up to $15K of $MDLZ. The stock has risen 57.77% since then.

You can track Representative John H. Rutherford's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rutherford.

Representative John H. Rutherford Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John H. Rutherford:

H.R.2577: PLAN for School Safety Act of 2025

H.R.2094: HELPER Act of 2025

H.R.1773: Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act of 2025

H.R.1551: Protect and Serve Act of 2025

H.R.470: Red Snapper Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.