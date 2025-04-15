Fundraising Update: Representative John B. Larson just disclosed $138.2K of new fundraising

Representative John B. Larson just disclosed $138.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 29th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 27.9% came from individual donors.

Larson disclosed $92.0K of spending. This is the 42nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Larson disclosed $296.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 67th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative John B. Larson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John B. Larson is worth $1.1M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 270th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Larson has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative John B. Larson Stock Trading

We have data on up to $685.0K of trades from Representative John B. Larson, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 18th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $ZTS. The stock has risen 18.77% since then.

of $ZTS. The stock has risen 18.77% since then. A December 18th, 2019 sale of up to $15K of $ROLL. The stock has risen 33.17% since then.

of $ROLL. The stock has risen 33.17% since then. A December 18th, 2019 sale of up to $15K of $UTX. The stock has fallen 41.77% since then.

of $UTX. The stock has fallen 41.77% since then. A December 18th, 2019 sale of up to $15K of $JPM. The stock has risen 70.04% since then.

of $JPM. The stock has risen 70.04% since then. A December 18th, 2019 sale of up to $15K of $ENB. The stock has risen 12.67% since then.

Representative John B. Larson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John B. Larson:

H.R.1877: Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act

H.R.1876: Keeping Our Field Offices Open Act

H.R.1321: Ending DOGE Conflicts Act

