Fundraising Update: Representative Jimmy Panetta just disclosed $497.2K of new fundraising

Representative Jimmy Panetta just disclosed $497.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 155th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 44.5% came from individual donors.

Panetta disclosed $163.2K of spending. This is the 337th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Panetta disclosed $4.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 56th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Jimmy Panetta's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Jimmy Panetta Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jimmy Panetta is worth $398.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 367th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Panetta has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jimmy Panetta's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Panetta.

Representative Jimmy Panetta Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jimmy Panetta:

H.R.4288: To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in San Jose, California, as the "Corporal Patrick D. Tillman VA Clinic".

H.R.4062: MONARCH Act of 2025

H.R.3990: To provide Medicaid assistance to individuals and families affected by a disaster or emergency, and for other purposes.

H.R.3989: Fluent Forces Act

H.R.3783: Plant Biostimulant Act of 2025

H.R.3600: To amend title 18, United States Code, to provide for the punishment of larceny during natural disasters.

You can track bills proposed by Representative Jimmy Panetta on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Panetta.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.