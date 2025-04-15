Fundraising Update: Representative Jimmy Panetta just disclosed $392.3K of new fundraising

Representative Jimmy Panetta just disclosed $392.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 8th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 35.1% came from individual donors.

Panetta disclosed $249.7K of spending. This is the 10th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Panetta disclosed $3.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 6th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Jimmy Panetta's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Jimmy Panetta Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jimmy Panetta is worth $473.5K, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 334th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Panetta has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jimmy Panetta's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Panetta.

Representative Jimmy Panetta Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jimmy Panetta:

H.R.2882: To amend the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to prohibit oil and gas leasing of the Central California Planning Area.

H.R.2459: Reclaim Trade Powers Act

H.R.2157: To provide that members of the Armed Forces performing services in Kenya, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Chad shall be entitled to tax benefits in the same manner as if such services were performed in a combat zone.

H.R.2156: Fair Access to Agriculture Disaster Programs Act

H.R.2010: NATO Edge Act

H.R.1494: Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.