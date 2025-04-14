Fundraising Update: Representative Jim Costa just disclosed $113.7K of new fundraising

Representative Jim Costa just disclosed $113.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 5th, 2025. This is the 13th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 2.8% came from individual donors.

Costa disclosed $104.2K of spending. This is the 11th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Costa disclosed $218.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 38th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Jim Costa's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Jim Costa Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jim Costa is worth $5.4M, as of April 14th, 2025. This is the 127th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Costa has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jim Costa's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Costa.

Representative Jim Costa Stock Trading

We have data on up to $15.0K of trades from Representative Jim Costa, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Jim Costa's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Costa.

Representative Jim Costa Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jim Costa:

H.R.2496: Dairy Nutrition Incentive Program Act of 2025

H.R.2106: Expanding Medical Education Act

H.R.1856: CASE LOAD Act of 2025

H.R.1376: Healthy Poultry Assistance and Indemnification Act of 2025

H.R.1189: National Plan for Epilepsy Act

H.R.605: Headwaters Protection Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.