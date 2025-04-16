Fundraising Update: Representative Jennifer Kiggans just disclosed $861.0K of new fundraising

Representative Jennifer Kiggans just disclosed $861.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 38th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 54.9% came from individual donors.

Kiggans disclosed $183.1K of spending. This is the 206th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Kiggans disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 220th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Jennifer Kiggans Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jennifer Kiggans is worth $2.3M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 198th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kiggans has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Jennifer Kiggans Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jennifer Kiggans:

H.R.2781: To amend title 10, United States Code, to require certain secondary schools to display information regarding military recruiting.

H.R.2330: Virginia Beach Heroes Act

H.R.2200: To amend title 14, United States Code, to require the retention of certain enlisted members of the Coast Guard who have completed 18 or more, but less than 20, years of service, and for other purposes.

H.R.1932: Pay Our Troops Act of 2025

H.R.1572: World LEAP Act

H.R.1419: Contaminated Wells Relocation Act

