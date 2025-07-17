Fundraising Update: Representative Jeff Hurd just disclosed $490.4K of new fundraising

Representative Jeff Hurd just disclosed $490.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 16th, 2025. This is the 157th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 80.6% came from individual donors.

Hurd disclosed $167.8K of spending. This is the 325th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Hurd disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 265th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Jeff Hurd Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jeff Hurd:

H.R.3901: Jurisdictional Determination Backlog Reduction Act

H.R.3857: Snow Water Supply Forecasting Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.3421: Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act of 2025

H.R.2600: ASCEND Act

H.R.2316: Wetlands Conservation and Access Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.1997: Productive Public Lands Act

