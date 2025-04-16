Fundraising Update: Representative Jason Smith just disclosed $1.0M of new fundraising

Representative Jason Smith just disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 27th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 28.5% came from individual donors.

Smith disclosed $705.1K of spending. This is the 37th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Smith disclosed $3.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 52nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Jason Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jason Smith is worth $1.6M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 235th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Jason Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jason Smith:

H.R.1156: Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act

H.R.591: Defending American Jobs and Investment Act

H.R.33: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide special rules for the taxation of certain residents of Taiwan with income from sources within the United States.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

