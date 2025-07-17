Fundraising Update: Representative Jason Crow just disclosed $239.2K of new fundraising

Representative Jason Crow just disclosed $239.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 362nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 80.4% came from individual donors.

Crow disclosed $225.5K of spending. This is the 231st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Crow disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 165th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Jason Crow Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jason Crow is worth $4.3M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 156th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crow has approximately $51.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Jason Crow Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jason Crow:

H.R.4321: To direct the Secretary of Defense to develop a strategy for treating traumatic brain injuries through digital health technologies.

H.R.3841: Healthcare Cybersecurity Act of 2025

H.R.2831: Small Business Energy Loan Enhancement Act

H.R.2498: End Dark Money Act

H.R.2042: Space National Guard Establishment Act of 2025

H.R.1459: Protect the West Act of 2025

