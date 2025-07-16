Fundraising Update: Representative Jasmine Crockett just disclosed $2.1M of new fundraising

Representative Jasmine Crockett just disclosed $2.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 10th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 96.5% came from individual donors.

Crockett disclosed $946.8K of spending. This is the 20th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Crockett disclosed $3.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 59th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Jasmine Crockett's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Jasmine Crockett Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jasmine Crockett is worth $14.4K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 441st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crockett has approximately $14.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jasmine Crockett's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crockett.

Representative Jasmine Crockett Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jasmine Crockett:

H.R.2497: Abortion Care Awareness Act of 2025

H.R.1914: HIRE CREDIT Act

H.R.1782: SHOPP Act of 2025

H.R.1563: STOP Fentanyl and Xylazine Act

H.R.1562: Test Strip Access Act of 2025

H.R.1561: ALERT Communities Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Jasmine Crockett on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crockett.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.