Fundraising Update: Representative Jasmine Crockett just disclosed $1.7M of new fundraising

Representative Jasmine Crockett just disclosed $1.7M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 16th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 98.0% came from individual donors.

Crockett disclosed $732.9K of spending. This is the 35th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Crockett disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 86th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Jasmine Crockett Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jasmine Crockett is worth $12.1K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 425th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crockett has approximately $12.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Jasmine Crockett Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jasmine Crockett:

H.R.2497: Abortion Care Awareness Act of 2025

H.R.1914: HIRE CREDIT Act

H.R.1782: SHOPP Act of 2025

H.R.1563: STOP Fentanyl and Xylazine Act

H.R.1562: To amend the 21st Century Cures Act to expressly authorize the use of certain grants to implement substance use disorder and overdose prevention activities with respect to fentanyl and xylazine test strips.

H.R.1561: ALERT Communities Act

