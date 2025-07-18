Fundraising Update: Representative Jared Huffman just disclosed $117.7K of new fundraising

Representative Jared Huffman just disclosed $117.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 585th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 67.7% came from individual donors.

Huffman disclosed $148.8K of spending. This is the 373rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Huffman disclosed $957.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 310th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Jared Huffman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Jared Huffman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jared Huffman is worth $1.7M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 238th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Huffman has approximately $103.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jared Huffman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Huffman.

Representative Jared Huffman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jared Huffman:

H.R.4180: Canyon’s Law

H.R.3718: Sustaining America’s Fisheries for the Future Act of 2025

H.R.3444: Tribal Self-Determination and Co-Management in Forestry Act of 2025

H.R.3189: Albatross and Petrel Conservation Act of 2025

H.R.3188: Migratory Bird Protection Act of 2025

H.R.3103: Health Share Transparency Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Jared Huffman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Huffman.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

