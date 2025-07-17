Fundraising Update: Representative Jared F. Golden just disclosed $791.4K of new fundraising

Representative Jared F. Golden just disclosed $791.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 64th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 85.2% came from individual donors.

Golden disclosed $279.1K of spending. This is the 180th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Golden disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 301st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Jared F. Golden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Jared F. Golden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jared F. Golden is worth $170.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 405th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Golden has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jared F. Golden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Golden.

Representative Jared F. Golden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jared F. Golden:

H.R.3762: Supporting Healthy Moms and Babies Act

H.R.3509: Supporting Our Surviving Spouses Act

H.R.2550: Protect America's Workforce Act

H.R.2258: To designate the Maine Forest and Logging Museum, located in Bradley, Maine, as the National Museum of Forestry and Logging History.

H.R.1308: FISC Act

H.R.1193: Future in Logging Careers Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Jared F. Golden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Golden.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

