Fundraising Update: Representative Janice D. Schakowsky just disclosed $212.8K of new fundraising

Representative Janice D. Schakowsky just disclosed $212.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 297th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 70.5% came from individual donors.

Schakowsky disclosed $183.6K of spending. This is the 219th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Schakowsky disclosed $877.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 273rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Janice D. Schakowsky Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Janice D. Schakowsky is worth $520.5K, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 327th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schakowsky has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Janice D. Schakowsky Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Janice D. Schakowsky:

H.R.2889: To clarify that a violation of certain terms of service and related materials is an unfair or deceptive act or practice and subject to enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission.

H.R.2344: Water ISAC Threat Protection Act

H.R.2224: Tar Sands Tax Loophole Elimination Act

H.R.811: Mentoring to Succeed Act of 2025

