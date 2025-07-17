Fundraising Update: Representative Janelle Bynum just disclosed $660.1K of new fundraising

Representative Janelle Bynum just disclosed $660.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 98th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 70.0% came from individual donors.

Bynum disclosed $179.0K of spending. This is the 302nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Bynum disclosed $857.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 333rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Janelle Bynum's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Janelle Bynum Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Janelle Bynum:

H.R.2537: Deschutes River Conservancy Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2287: Protecting Families from Inflation Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Janelle Bynum on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bynum.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

