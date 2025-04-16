Fundraising Update: Representative Jamie Raskin just disclosed $1.2M of new fundraising

Representative Jamie Raskin just disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 21st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 90.7% came from individual donors.

Raskin disclosed $855.3K of spending. This is the 28th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Raskin disclosed $5.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 29th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Jamie Raskin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Jamie Raskin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jamie Raskin is worth $4.9M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 134th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Raskin has approximately $1.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Jamie Raskin's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Raskin.

Representative Jamie Raskin Stock Trading

We have data on up to $600.0K of trades from Representative Jamie Raskin, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 2nd, 2024 sale of up to $100K of $IXNZF.

You can track Representative Jamie Raskin's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Raskin.

Representative Jamie Raskin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jamie Raskin:

H.R.2011: Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act

H.R.532: Handgun Permit to Purchase Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.