Fundraising Update: Representative James A. Himes just disclosed $187.6K of new fundraising

Representative James A. Himes just disclosed $187.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 324th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 36.3% came from individual donors.

Himes disclosed $95.2K of spending. This is the 428th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Himes disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 117th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative James A. Himes Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative James A. Himes is worth $9.3M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 86th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Himes has approximately $173.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative James A. Himes Stock Trading

We have data on up to $300.0K of trades from Representative James A. Himes, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Representative James A. Himes Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative James A. Himes:

H.R.10026: Multi-State Worker Tax Fairness Act of 2024

H.R.6405: Lori Jackson-Nicolette Elias Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act

H.R.5557: Combatting Foreign Surveillance Spyware Sanctions Act

H.R.5522: Combatting Foreign Surveillance Spyware Sanctions Act

H.R.5440: Protecting Americans from Foreign Commercial Spyware Act

H.R.3370: Reclamation of War Powers Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

