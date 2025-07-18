Fundraising Update: Representative James E. Clyburn just disclosed $196.7K of new fundraising

Representative James E. Clyburn just disclosed $196.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 440th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 26.3% came from individual donors.

Clyburn disclosed $303.3K of spending. This is the 159th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Clyburn disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 195th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative James E. Clyburn's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative James E. Clyburn Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative James E. Clyburn is worth $287.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 388th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Clyburn has approximately $286.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative James E. Clyburn's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Clyburn.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.