Fundraising Update: Representative J. French Hill just disclosed $497.4K of new fundraising

Representative J. French Hill just disclosed $497.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 16th, 2025. This is the 154th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 46.2% came from individual donors.

Hill disclosed $327.4K of spending. This is the 147th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Hill disclosed $2.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 125th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative J. French Hill's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative J. French Hill Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative J. French Hill is worth $19.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 53rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hill has approximately $16.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative J. French Hill's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hill.

Representative J. French Hill Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.4M of trades from Representative J. French Hill, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $PM. The stock has risen 95.34% since then.

of $PM. The stock has risen 95.34% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $MO. The stock has risen 42.9% since then.

of $MO. The stock has risen 42.9% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $MKL. The stock has risen 39.66% since then.

of $MKL. The stock has risen 39.66% since then. A December 29th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $SCHW. The stock has risen 32.65% since then.

of $SCHW. The stock has risen 32.65% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $V. The stock has risen 37.91% since then.

You can track Representative J. French Hill's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hill.

Representative J. French Hill Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative J. French Hill:

H.R.4179: Countering Wrongful Detention Act of 2025

H.R.4102: RISE Act

H.R.3633: Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025

H.R.3394: Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act

H.R.3187: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to convey a parcel of property of the Forest Service to Perry County, Arkansas, and for other purposes.

H.R.2777: S-CAP Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative J. French Hill on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hill.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.