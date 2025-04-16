Fundraising Update: Representative Ilhan Omar just disclosed $764.0K of new fundraising

Representative Ilhan Omar just disclosed $764.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 53rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 99.3% came from individual donors.

Omar disclosed $645.0K of spending. This is the 46th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Omar disclosed $496.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 370th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Ilhan Omar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ilhan Omar is worth $114.5K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 390th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Omar has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Ilhan Omar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ilhan Omar:

H.R.2009: Global Criminal Justice Act

H.R.1111: Department of Peacebuilding Act of 2025

H.R.959: Combating International Islamophobia Act

H.R.630: Neighbors Not Enemies Act

