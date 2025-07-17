Fundraising Update: Representative Haley M. Stevens just disclosed $1.3M of new fundraising

Representative Haley M. Stevens just disclosed $1.3M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 28th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 86.2% came from individual donors.

Stevens disclosed $860.2K of spending. This is the 34th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Stevens disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 161st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here

Representative Haley M. Stevens Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Haley M. Stevens is worth $296.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 385th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Stevens has approximately $148.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Stevens has approximately $148.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Haley M. Stevens Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Haley M. Stevens:

H.R.4350: To establish a loan program to expand capabilities to manufacture critical materials to secure the United States supply chain, to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide credits for qualified investments into critical material facilities and production credits for manufacturing critical materials, and to authorize cross-cutting research, development, and demonstration activities relating to critical material supply chains, and for other purposes.

H.R.4264: To amend title 10, United States Code, to modify the authority of the President to use the Armed Forces domestically to enforce Federal authority and to address interference with State and Federal law.

H.R.3259: Post Quantum Cybersecurity Standards Act

H.R.2897: To amend the Small Business Act to make disaster loans available for damages caused by prolonged power outages, and for other purposes.

H.R.2797: House Expansion Commission Act

H.R.2749: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide a refundable credit for certain home accessibility improvements.

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Haley M. Stevens:

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

