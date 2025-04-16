Fundraising Update: Representative Haley M. Stevens just disclosed $1.2M of new fundraising

Representative Haley M. Stevens just disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 23rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 62.5% came from individual donors.

Stevens disclosed $260.1K of spending. This is the 140th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Stevens disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 151st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Haley M. Stevens's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Haley M. Stevens Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Haley M. Stevens is worth $282.4K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 361st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Stevens has approximately $133.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Haley M. Stevens's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Stevens.

Representative Haley M. Stevens Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Haley M. Stevens:

H.R.2897: To amend the Small Business Act to make disaster loans available for damages caused by prolonged power outages, and for other purposes.

H.R.2797: To establish a commission to study and develop proposals for expanding the House of Representatives, and for other purposes.

H.R.2749: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide a refundable credit for certain home accessibility improvements.

H.R.2748: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the amount that can be withdrawn without penalty from individual retirement plans as first-time homebuyer distributions.

H.R.2747: To require the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to establish a grant and loan program that provides amounts to eligible entities to use to develop, create, or preserve qualifying affordable dwelling units, and for other purposes.

H.R.2746: To assist State and Tribal governments in assessing and remediating mold, and for other purposes.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.