Fundraising Update: Representative Hakeem S. Jeffries just disclosed $3.0M of new fundraising

Representative Hakeem S. Jeffries just disclosed $3.0M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 9th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 86.3% came from individual donors.

Jeffries disclosed $2.5M of spending. This is the 7th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Jeffries disclosed $6.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 25th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Hakeem S. Jeffries Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Hakeem S. Jeffries is worth $570.1K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 324th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Jeffries has approximately $177.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Hakeem S. Jeffries Stock Trading

We have data on up to $540.0K of trades from Representative Hakeem S. Jeffries, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 23rd, 2018 purchase of up to $50K of $REGL. The stock has risen 35.28% since then.

of $REGL. The stock has risen 35.28% since then. A August 21st, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $VNQ. The stock has risen 2.4% since then.

of $VNQ. The stock has risen 2.4% since then. A February 12th, 2019 sale of up to $15K of $SDY. The stock has risen 32.54% since then.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

