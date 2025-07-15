Fundraising Update: Representative Gus M. Bilirakis just disclosed $141.8K of new fundraising

Representative Gus M. Bilirakis just disclosed $141.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 41st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 33.7% came from individual donors.

Bilirakis disclosed $120.1K of spending. This is the 36th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Bilirakis disclosed $294.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 81st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Gus M. Bilirakis:

H.R.4312: To protect the name, image, and likeness rights of student athletes and to promote fair competition with respect to intercollegiate athletics, and for other purposes.

H.R.4056: RAMP Act

H.R.3577: END CELLS Act

H.R.2817: Coastal Broadband Deployment Act

H.R.2757: Medicare Audiology Access Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.2589: Consensual Donation and Research Integrity Act of 2025

