Fundraising Update: Representative Gerald E. Connolly just disclosed $444.4K of new fundraising

Representative Gerald E. Connolly just disclosed $444.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 138th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 65.0% came from individual donors.

Connolly disclosed $327.3K of spending. This is the 101st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Connolly disclosed $3.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 62nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Gerald E. Connolly's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Gerald E. Connolly Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Gerald E. Connolly is worth $4.1M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 149th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Connolly has approximately $646.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Gerald E. Connolly's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Connolly.

Representative Gerald E. Connolly Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.3M of trades from Representative Gerald E. Connolly, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 14th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $D. The stock has fallen 28.07% since then.

of $D. The stock has fallen 28.07% since then. A August 25th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $LDOS. The stock has risen 42.83% since then.

of $LDOS. The stock has risen 42.83% since then. A July 2nd, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $SAIC. The stock has risen 0.21% since then.

of $SAIC. The stock has risen 0.21% since then. A January 14th, 2020 sale of up to $15K of $DIS. The stock has fallen 41.59% since then.

of $DIS. The stock has fallen 41.59% since then. A December 10th, 2019 purchase of up to $15K of $ERH. The stock has fallen 23.08% since then.

You can track Representative Gerald E. Connolly's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Connolly.

Representative Gerald E. Connolly Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Gerald E. Connolly:

H.R.2622: Russia-North Korea Cooperation Sanctions Act

H.R.2417: Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act

H.R.2416: To amend the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019 to provide that the United States, as a member of any international organizations, should oppose any attempts by the People's Republic of China to resolve Taiwan's status by distorting the decisions, language, policies, or procedures of the organization, and for other purposes.

H.R.2361: Cameras in the Courtroom Act

H.R.2181: Protect Our Watchdogs Act of 2025

H.R.2180: Keep the Watchdogs Running Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.