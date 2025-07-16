Fundraising Update: Representative George Whitesides just disclosed $836.4K of new fundraising

Representative George Whitesides just disclosed $836.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 45th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 77.4% came from individual donors.

Whitesides disclosed $293.9K of spending. This is the 136th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Whitesides disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 179th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative George Whitesides Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.4M of trades from Representative George Whitesides, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 24th, 2025 sale of up to $500K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 28.15% since then.

A March 25th, 2025 sale of up to $500K of $INVA. The stock has risen 16.86% since then.

A March 24th, 2025 sale of up to $250K of $MCD. The stock has fallen 2.36% since then.

A March 24th, 2025 sale of up to $250K of $RSG. The stock has risen 1.69% since then.

A March 24th, 2025 sale of up to $250K of $HD. The stock has fallen 2.23% since then.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

