Fundraising Update: Representative Eugene Vindman just disclosed $1.6M of new fundraising

Representative Eugene Vindman just disclosed $1.6M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 17th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 89.7% came from individual donors.

Vindman disclosed $731.7K of spending. This is the 37th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Vindman disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 131st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Eugene Vindman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Eugene Vindman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Eugene Vindman:

H.R.4210: Accountability Doesn’t Expire Act

H.R.4006: Mission UNPLUGGED Act

H.R.4005: UNPLUGGED Schools Grant Act of 2025

H.R.3830: American Patriots of WWII through Service with the Canadian and British Armed Forces Gold Medal Act of 2025

H.R.3743: Supporting Healthy Mothers and Infants Act of 2025

H.R.2700: UNPLUGGED Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Eugene Vindman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Vindman.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.