Fundraising Update: Representative Eric Swalwell just disclosed $499.6K of new fundraising

Representative Eric Swalwell just disclosed $499.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 153rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 86.5% came from individual donors.

Swalwell disclosed $433.7K of spending. This is the 104th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Swalwell disclosed $518.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 451st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Eric Swalwell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Eric Swalwell is worth $40.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 428th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Swalwell has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Eric Swalwell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Eric Swalwell:

H.R.3740: Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act of 2025

H.R.3607: MARSHALS Act

H.R.3203: Journalist Protection Act

H.R.2471: Right Drug Dose Now Act of 2025

H.R.820: Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening Enhancement Act

H.R.403: Preventing Our Next Natural Disaster Act

