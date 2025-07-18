Fundraising Update: Representative Emanuel Cleaver just disclosed $186.2K of new fundraising

Representative Emanuel Cleaver just disclosed $186.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 458th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 29.5% came from individual donors.

Cleaver disclosed $164.2K of spending. This is the 336th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Cleaver disclosed $817.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 346th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Emanuel Cleaver's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Emanuel Cleaver Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Emanuel Cleaver is worth $739.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 317th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cleaver has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Emanuel Cleaver's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cleaver.

Representative Emanuel Cleaver Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Emanuel Cleaver:

H.R.4011: Community Paramedicine Act of 2025

H.R.3952: Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Act of 2025

H.R.2038: American Housing and Economic Mobility Act of 2025

H.R.1981: Choice in Affordable Housing Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Emanuel Cleaver on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cleaver.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

