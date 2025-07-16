Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative Elise M. Stefanik just disclosed $1.0M of new fundraising

July 16, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundraisingTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative Elise M. Stefanik just disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 88.5% came from individual donors.

Stefanik disclosed $579.9K of spending. This is the 58th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Stefanik disclosed $10.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Elise M. Stefanik's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Elise M. Stefanik Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Elise M. Stefanik:

  • H.R.4050: Advancing Skills-Based Hiring Act of 2025
  • H.R.4049: Employer-Directed Skills Act
  • H.R.3786: Drones for First Responders Act
  • H.R.3123: Ernest Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefits Act
  • H.R.3024: Stamp Out Invasive Species Act
  • H.R.2962: Border Airport Fairness Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Elise M. Stefanik on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Stefanik.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

