Fundraising Update: Representative Elise M. Stefanik just disclosed $1.0M of new fundraising

Representative Elise M. Stefanik just disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 88.5% came from individual donors.

Stefanik disclosed $579.9K of spending. This is the 58th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Stefanik disclosed $10.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Elise M. Stefanik Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Elise M. Stefanik:

H.R.4050: Advancing Skills-Based Hiring Act of 2025

H.R.4049: Employer-Directed Skills Act

H.R.3786: Drones for First Responders Act

H.R.3123: Ernest Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefits Act

H.R.3024: Stamp Out Invasive Species Act

H.R.2962: Border Airport Fairness Act of 2025

