Fundraising Update: Representative Elijah Crane just disclosed $1.0M of new fundraising

Representative Elijah Crane just disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 98.9% came from individual donors.

Crane disclosed $696.1K of spending. This is the 3rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Crane disclosed $778.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 37th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Elijah Crane's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Elijah Crane Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Elijah Crane is worth $1.5M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 240th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crane has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Elijah Crane's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crane.

Representative Elijah Crane Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Elijah Crane:

H.R.2705: To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to make changes related to family-sponsored immigrants and to reduce the number of such immigrants, and for other purposes.

H.R.1242: Hire Veterans Act

H.R.837: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to convey the Pleasant Valley Ranger District Administrative Site to Gila County, Arizona.

H.R.606: Energy Opportunities for All Act

H.R.496: Veterans 2nd Amendment Restoration Act of 2025

H.R.495: Subterranean Border Defense Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.