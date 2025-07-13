Fundraising Update: Representative Ed Case just disclosed $132.6K of new fundraising

Representative Ed Case just disclosed $132.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This is the 14th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 55.9% came from individual donors.

Case disclosed $25.4K of spending. This is the 35th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Case disclosed $504.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 21st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Ed Case's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Ed Case Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ed Case is worth $5.1M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 143rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Case has approximately $3.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Ed Case's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Case.

Representative Ed Case Stock Trading

We have data on up to $510.0K of trades from Representative Ed Case, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 3rd, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $MO. The stock has risen 19.5% since then.

of $MO. The stock has risen 19.5% since then. A May 3rd, 2021 purchase of up to $100K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 99.84% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 99.84% since then. A July 2nd, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $MRIN. The stock has fallen 99.26% since then.

of $MRIN. The stock has fallen 99.26% since then. A May 3rd, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $KMI. The stock has risen 61.3% since then.

of $KMI. The stock has risen 61.3% since then. A May 3rd, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $GE. The stock has risen 281.02% since then.

You can track Representative Ed Case's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Case.

Representative Ed Case Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ed Case:

H.R.4276: To amend the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act to authorize grants to Indian tribes, tribal organizations, and Native Hawaiian organizations, and for other purposes.

H.R.4219: To direct the Secretary of the Interior to establish the National Wildlife Refuge System Invasive Species Strike Team Program.

H.R.4025: Energy Transitions Initiative Authorization Act of 2025

H.R.3332: Pacific Partnership Act

H.R.2993: ESOP Funding for SBA Position Act of 2025

H.R.2412: Indigenous Diplomacy and Engagement Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Ed Case on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Case.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.