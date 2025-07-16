Fundraising Update: Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter just disclosed $969.5K of new fundraising

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter just disclosed $969.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 33rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 60.7% came from individual donors.

Carter disclosed $2.4M of spending. This is the 6th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Carter disclosed $4.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 51st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter is worth $27.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 35th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Carter has approximately $3.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carter.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Stock Trading

We have data on up to $23.1M of trades from Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 19th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $ABCB. The stock has risen 12.06% since then.

You can track Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carter.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter:

H.R.4317: To assure pharmacy access and choice for Medicare beneficiaries, and for other purposes.

H.R.4218: CLEAR Act

H.R.3950: To defend women's rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies recognizing that women are biologically female and men are biologically male, and for other purposes.

H.R.3059: Streamlining Critical Mineral Permitting Act

H.R.2926: National Energy Dominance Council Act of 2025

H.R.2821: FDA Modernization Act 3.0

You can track bills proposed by Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carter.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

