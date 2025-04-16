Fundraising Update: Representative Dusty Johnson just disclosed $798.2K of new fundraising

Representative Dusty Johnson just disclosed $798.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 51st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 77.6% came from individual donors.

Johnson disclosed $143.5K of spending. This is the 283rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Johnson disclosed $5.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 26th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Dusty Johnson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Dusty Johnson is worth $6.0M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 120th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Johnson has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Dusty Johnson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Dusty Johnson:

H.R.2558: SAFETY Act of 2025

H.R.2197: No 340B Savings for Transgender Care Act

H.R.2130: Tribal Trust Land Homeownership Act of 2025

H.R.2060: Traveler’s Gun Rights Act

H.R.1528: America Works Act of 2025

H.R.1418: Purchased and Referred Care Improvement Act of 2025

