Fundraising Update: Representative Don Bacon just disclosed $619.6K of new fundraising

Representative Don Bacon just disclosed $619.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 3rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 43.7% came from individual donors.

Bacon disclosed $227.1K of spending. This is the 11th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Bacon disclosed $881.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 31st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Don Bacon Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Don Bacon is worth $1.6M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 232nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bacon has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Don Bacon Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Don Bacon:

H.R.2812: To make grants to the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, the Boy Scouts of America, the National 4H Council, and the National FFA Organization to establish pilot projects to expand the programs carried out by the organizations in rural areas and small towns, and for other purposes.

H.R.2811: To amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to allow for blended workforces to carry out the supplemental nutrition assistance program under certain conditions, and for other purposes.

H.R.2665: To provide for notification to, and review by, Congress with respect to the imposition of duties.

H.R.2245: Autonomy for Disabled Veterans Act

H.R.2244: Michael Lecik Military Firefighters Protection Act

H.R.2243: LEOSA Reform Act of 2025

