Fundraising Update: Representative Diana Harshbarger just disclosed $168.0K of new fundraising

Representative Diana Harshbarger just disclosed $168.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 22nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 26.3% came from individual donors.

Harshbarger disclosed $149.4K of spending. This is the 24th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Harshbarger disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Diana Harshbarger Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Diana Harshbarger is worth $0.0, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 427th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Harshbarger has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Diana Harshbarger Stock Trading

We have data on up to $50.0K of trades from Representative Diana Harshbarger, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Representative Diana Harshbarger Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Diana Harshbarger:

H.R.2844: To authorize the Department of Labor's voluntary protection program.

H.R.2713: To improve online ticket sales and protect consumers, and for other purposes.

H.R.2484: Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act of 2025

H.R.2314: FAIR Act

H.R.2300: To ensure national uniformity with respect to certain requirements relating to preterm infant formula, and for other purposes.

H.R.1794: United States-Abraham Accords Cooperation and Security Act of 2025

