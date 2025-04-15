Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative Diana DeGette just disclosed $141.3K of new fundraising

April 15, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

Representative Diana DeGette just disclosed $141.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 27th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 36.0% came from individual donors.

DeGette disclosed $118.0K of spending. This is the 33rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

DeGette disclosed $293.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 68th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Diana DeGette Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Diana DeGette is worth $2.8M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 185th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

DeGette has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Diana DeGette Bill Proposals

