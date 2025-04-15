Fundraising Update: Representative Diana DeGette just disclosed $141.3K of new fundraising

Representative Diana DeGette just disclosed $141.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 27th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 36.0% came from individual donors.

DeGette disclosed $118.0K of spending. This is the 33rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

DeGette disclosed $293.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 68th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Diana DeGette's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Diana DeGette Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Diana DeGette is worth $2.8M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 185th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

DeGette has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Diana DeGette's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for DeGette.

Representative Diana DeGette Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Diana DeGette:

H.R.2363: DOGE POUND Act of 2025

H.R.1674: Keep Americans Safe Act

H.R.1523: PREVENT DIABETES Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

