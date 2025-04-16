Fundraising Update: Representative Derrick Van Orden just disclosed $860.2K of new fundraising

Representative Derrick Van Orden just disclosed $860.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 39th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 76.9% came from individual donors.

Van Orden disclosed $453.3K of spending. This is the 61st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Van Orden disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 186th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Derrick Van Orden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative Derrick Van Orden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Derrick Van Orden is worth $99.0K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 394th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Van Orden has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Derrick Van Orden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Van Orden.

Representative Derrick Van Orden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Derrick Van Orden:

H.R.1845: TAP Promotion Act

H.R.1815: VA Home Loan Program Reform Act

H.R.1814: Restoring the VA Home Loan Program in Perpetuity Act of 2025

H.R.1813: To amend the Child Nutrition Act of 1966 to set maximum monthly allowances for milk under the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children.

H.R.1230: AG VETS Act

H.R.985: To amend the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 to reauthorize the dairy business innovation initiatives.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.