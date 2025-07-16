Fundraising Update: Representative Derrick Van Orden just disclosed $784.9K of new fundraising

Representative Derrick Van Orden just disclosed $784.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 53rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 77.2% came from individual donors.

Van Orden disclosed $772.1K of spending. This is the 33rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Van Orden disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 164th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Derrick Van Orden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Derrick Van Orden is worth $99.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 415th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Van Orden has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Derrick Van Orden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Derrick Van Orden:

H.R.4271: To amend title 38, United States Code, to limit the amount of time the Secretary of Veterans Affairs may extend the period of a vocational rehabilitation program for a veteran.

H.R.3471: Certified Nursing Assistant Workforce Improvement Act

H.R.3387: ETS Act

H.R.3386: Streamlining the Solid Start Communications Act

H.R.3385: To direct the Secretary of Transportation to issue certain regulations to update the definition of motorcycle, and for other purposes.

H.R.3384: Refinancing Relief for Veterans Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

