Fundraising Update: Representative Derek Tran just disclosed $780.9K of new fundraising

Representative Derek Tran just disclosed $780.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 55th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 70.8% came from individual donors.

Tran disclosed $219.1K of spending. This is the 200th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Tran disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 229th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Derek Tran's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

