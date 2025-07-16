Stocks

Fundraising Update: Representative Derek Tran just disclosed $780.9K of new fundraising

July 16, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Representative Derek Tran just disclosed $780.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 55th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 70.8% came from individual donors.

Tran disclosed $219.1K of spending. This is the 200th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Tran disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 229th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

