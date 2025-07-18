Fundraising Update: Representative Derek Schmidt just disclosed $132.2K of new fundraising

Representative Derek Schmidt just disclosed $132.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 566th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 52.7% came from individual donors.

Schmidt disclosed $56.4K of spending. This is the 666th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Schmidt disclosed $266.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 597th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative Derek Schmidt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Derek Schmidt:

H.R.4465: To amend chapters 4, 10, and 131 of title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep those chapters current and to correct related technical errors.

H.R.4112: Congressional Review Reform Act of 2025

H.R.3825: Kelsey Smith Act

H.R.3502: Wrongful Injunction Accountability Act

