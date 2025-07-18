Fundraising Update: Representative David Taylor just disclosed $183.3K of new fundraising

Representative David Taylor just disclosed $183.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 467th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 62.5% came from individual donors.

Taylor disclosed $79.3K of spending. This is the 573rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Taylor disclosed $347.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 550th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative David Taylor Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative David Taylor is worth $16.6M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 65th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Taylor has approximately $522.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative David Taylor Stock Trading

We have data on up to $380.0K of trades from Representative David Taylor, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 14th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $UNH. The stock has fallen 6.47% since then.

of $UNH. The stock has fallen 6.47% since then. A May 14th, 2025 purchase of up to $15K of $AVGO. The stock has risen 23.41% since then.

of $AVGO. The stock has risen 23.41% since then. A March 10th, 2025 sale of up to $15K of $T. The stock has fallen 1.06% since then.

of $T. The stock has fallen 1.06% since then. A May 13th, 2025 sale of up to $15K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 13.93% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 13.93% since then. A May 12th, 2025 purchase of up to $15K of $CRM. The stock has fallen 10.02% since then.

Representative David Taylor Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative David Taylor:

H.R.3897: Confidence in Clean Water Permits Act

H.R.3789: DTC Act of 2025

H.R.3608: Connor’s Law

H.R.3570: USA CAR Act

H.R.3427: Water Resources Technical Assistance Review Act

H.R.3313: Protecting American Farmland Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

