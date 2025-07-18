Fundraising Update: Representative David P. Joyce just disclosed $184.2K of new fundraising

Representative David P. Joyce just disclosed $184.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 466th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 23.0% came from individual donors.

Joyce disclosed $72.3K of spending. This is the 601st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Joyce disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 88th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative David P. Joyce's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative David P. Joyce Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative David P. Joyce is worth $5.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 146th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Joyce has approximately $2.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative David P. Joyce's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Joyce.

Representative David P. Joyce Stock Trading

We have data on up to $8.6M of trades from Representative David P. Joyce, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 11th, 2018 purchase of up to $250K of $VCSH. The stock has risen 1.95% since then.

of $VCSH. The stock has risen 1.95% since then. A December 21st, 2018 sale of up to $250K of $IWM. The stock has risen 74.43% since then.

of $IWM. The stock has risen 74.43% since then. A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $100K of $VONE. The stock has risen 140.06% since then.

of $VONE. The stock has risen 140.06% since then. A March 29th, 2018 purchase of up to $100K of $QQQ. The stock has risen 250.84% since then.

of $QQQ. The stock has risen 250.84% since then. A December 11th, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $JNK. The stock has fallen 6.73% since then.

You can track Representative David P. Joyce's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Joyce.

Representative David P. Joyce Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative David P. Joyce:

H.R.3593: Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2935: PREPARE Act of 2025

H.R.2934: STATES 2.0 Act

H.R.2853: Combating Organized Retail Crime Act

H.R.1477: Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.1317: I CAN Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative David P. Joyce on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Joyce.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.