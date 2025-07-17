Fundraising Update: Representative David Kustoff just disclosed $0 of new fundraising

Representative David Kustoff just disclosed $0 of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 1148th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. nan% came from individual donors.

Kustoff disclosed $15.0K of spending. This is the 876th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Kustoff disclosed $12.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 1091st most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Representative David Kustoff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative David Kustoff is worth $7.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 117th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kustoff has approximately $1.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative David Kustoff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative David Kustoff:

H.R.4334: To amend title 18, United States Code, relating to sentencing of armed career criminals.

H.R.3976: NCAA Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.3155: Child Care for American Families Act

H.R.3108: RPM Access Act

H.R.3008: Holocaust Insurance Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.2858: Winter Canola Study Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

