Fundraising Update: Representative David G. Valadao just disclosed $653.7K of new fundraising

Representative David G. Valadao just disclosed $653.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 77th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 33.8% came from individual donors.

Valadao disclosed $137.1K of spending. This is the 321st most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Valadao disclosed $845.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 285th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative David G. Valadao's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Representative David G. Valadao Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative David G. Valadao:

H.R.2902: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to improve the payment method for oxygen and oxygen related equipment, supplies, and services, to increase beneficiary access to oxygen and oxygen related equipment, supplies, and services, and for other purposes.

H.R.2481: Romance Scam Prevention Act

H.R.1757: EMPSA Act

H.R.1585: Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act

H.R.1147: Veterans Accessibility Advisory Committee Act of 2025

H.R.1044: To amend Public Law 99-338 with respect to Kaweah Project permits.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

